Michigan gas prices jump 11 cents to start the new year

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan motorists are starting the new year by paying more at the gas pump.

AAA says Michigan drivers are paying on average $3.14 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is 15 cents more than last month and 30 cents more than a year ago at this time.

On average, a 15-gallon tank of gas will cost Michiganders $47, which is $10 less than what they were paying from 2024's highest price in July.

Compared to last week, Metro Detroiters are filling up for $3.11 per gallon, which is about 7 cents more than last week and 21 cents more than last year at this time.

"Michigan motorists are seeing much higher prices at the pump to start the new year," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson.

According to AAA, the most expensive gas prices in the state can be found in Jackson ($3.19), Grand Rapids ($3.19) and Ann Arbor ($3.16), while the cheapest prices are in Traverse City ($2.97), Marquette ($2.98) and Flint ($3.11).

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.