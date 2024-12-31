Michigan gas prices drop 7 cents ahead of new year, AAA says

Ford's X account hacked, police search for man in Oakland County break-ins and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — There's some good news for Michigan motorists ahead of the new year as gas prices have dropped 7 cents from last week.

According to AAA, Michigan drivers are paying on average $3.03 for regular unleaded, which is 8 cents less than last month but still 11 cents more than a year ago at this time.

On average, a 15-gallon tank of gas will cost Michiganders $45, which is $13 less than what they were paying from 2023's highest price in August.

Drivers in Metro Detroit are filling up for an average of $3.04 per gallon, which is 2 cents cheaper than last week but 9 cents more than this time last year.

"Michigan drivers are seeing lower pump prices heading into the new year," said Adrienne Woodland, AAA spokesperson. "If demand drops, alongside increasing supply, gas prices could continue to fall."

AAA says the most expensive gas prices in the state can be found in Ann Arbor ($3.05), Jackson ($3.05), Metro Detroit ($3.04), while the cheapest prices are in Traverse City ($2.88), Benton Harbor ($2.94), Marquette ($2.95).

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.