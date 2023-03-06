Watch CBS News
Michigan gas prices increase 17 cents: How to save

(CBS DETROIT) - AAA says gas prices in Michigan have jumped by 17 cents from last week.

The state's average gas price for regular gas currently sits at $3.46 per gallon, which is 7 cents more than last month and 41 cents from last year. Additionally, the average price in Metro Detroit is also $3.46, about 13 cents more than last week and 40 cents less than last year.

Officials say the average amount spent for a full 15-gallon tank of gas is $51 -- a discount of about $27 from last year's highest price last June.

"Michigan motorists are seeing much higher prices at the pump compared to last week," said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland in a statement. "If demand continues to grow, alongside tightening supply, drivers are likely to see gas prices continue to rise."

AAA is offering ways to save money on glass:

  • Combine errands to limit driving time.
  • Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
  • Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
  • Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
  • Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
  • Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell. Click here for more information.

