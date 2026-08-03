Michigan gas prices hit highest point since May, AAA says

Michigan's gas prices are at their highest price point since May, with motorists paying an average of $4.36 per gallon for regular unleaded on Monday, AAA-The Auto Club Group says.

This price is 13 cents higher than a week ago, 31 cents more than this time last month and $1.22 more than this time last year.

At the current price point, a 15-gallon tank of gas will cost about $65.

"Michigan motorists continue to see higher costs at the pump, with gas prices reaching their highest level since May," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson.

Southeast Michigan pricing by county, according to the AAA database, shows the following averages on Monday:

Livingston: $4.46.

Macomb: $4.36.

Monroe: $4.31.

Oakland County: $4.38.

St. Clair: $4.39.

Washtenaw: $4.39.

Wayne County: $4.30.

Michigan's gas prices are noticeably higher than the national average of $4.09 a gallon, and for other states such as Indiana. Some of the variance is because of regional supply; some of it involves state and local taxes at the pump.

Indiana invoked a temporary state gas tax suspension, which is set to expire this week. For now, motorists in Indiana are paying an average of $3.60 per gallon for regular unleaded gas.

Michigan's state gas taxes have remained in effect, but the state did not require the more expensive summer blend gasoline this year, which is normally called for in Southeast Michigan to help prevent ozone pollution.

In the meantime, international developments are driving the underlying oil prices.

"Average gasoline prices were a mixed bag across the country last week as oil markets went on a wild ride, surging on geopolitical tensions before pulling back Sunday night after President Trump signaled a potential deal may be in the works," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"However, even as oil prices ease on deal optimism, continued Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil infrastructure are driving refined product prices higher as output plummets, keeping upward pressure on what Americans pay at the pump. By later this week, the national average could reach its highest level ever recorded for this point in the calendar year, a sobering milestone even as prices remain well below the all-time record set in 2022."