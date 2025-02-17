Michigan gas prices drop 3 cents from last week, AAA says

Woman in custody after child neglect investigation; MDOT preps for I-696 work; and other top stories

Michigan drivers are seeing some relief at the gas pump this week.

According to AAA, Michiganders are paying an average of $3.07 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, which is 7 cents less than last month and 16 cents less than a year ago.

On average, a 15-gallon tank of gas costs motorists $46, which is about $11 less than the highest price motorists paid in July 2024.

"Michigan drivers are seeing a slight decrease in prices at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA. "If demand continues to increase, alongside tightening stocks, gas prices could begin to rise."

In Metro Detroit, drivers are paying $3.14 per gallon, about a penny less than last week and 12 cents less than last year.

AAA says the most expensive gas prices in the state can be found in Ann Arbor ($3.15), Metro Detroit ($3.14) and Marquette ($3.06), while the cheapest prices are in Traverse City ($2.97), Benton Harbor ($2.98) and Grand Rapids ($3).

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.