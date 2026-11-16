Michigan gas prices drop 36 cents in a week, reach lowest point since April, AAA says

Michigan gas prices have dropped to their lowest point since April, AAA-The Auto Club Group says, with the average price in the state posted at $3.81 a gallon for unleaded regular gas on Monday.

This price is down 36 cents from a week ago and 77 cents from this time last month. It is 79 cents more than this time last year.

A 15-gallon tank of gas would cost about $57 at Monday's prices.

AAA provides weekly trend reports on Mondays and maintains a database with daily overnight updates. The AAA report can differ from what consumers see at individual gas stations because it is an average of price reports – which vary even within a particular metro area.

AAA says its average daily price report for Monday is the first time since July that Michigan's state average has fallen below $4 a gallon. It is also the lowest price for Michigan on that trend report since April.

The most expensive gas prices this week in Michigan are in Ann Arbor ($3.94), Marquette ($3.88), and Benton Harbor ($3.88), according to AAA's chart.

The least expensive gas prices this week in the Michigan area are in Saginaw ($3.66), Lansing ($3.67), and Flint ($3.70).

Diesel prices are also starting to fall from the high levels seen this summer.

"These trends may continue, as the International Energy Agency has raised its forecast for oil production, putting additional pressure on oil prices as shipments ramp up through the Strait of Hormuz," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy.