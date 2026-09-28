Michigan gas prices drop 24 cents after last week's price surge eases, AAA says

Michigan drivers started seeing gas prices pull back late last week, but the cost at the pump is still noticeably high.

AAA says Monday's average pricing is down 24 cents from Sept. 21, bringing the cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gas to $4.69 per gallon. That's after a 60-cent spike noted in the prior week.

Monday's average price is 43 cents per gallon higher than this time last month and $1.65 per gallon higher than this time last year. The record high for unleaded gas in Michigan was $5.22, set in June 2022. A 15-gallon tank of gas would cost about $70 at Monday's pricing.

AAA issues gas trend price reports on Mondays and maintains a database with daily updates.

The reason for the swing is that a refinery that serves several Great Lakes states was offline but is now back in service, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for Gas Buddy.

The most expensive gas prices this week in Michigan are in Ann Arbor ($4.73), Benton Harbor ($4.72) and Metro Detroit ($4.71).

The least expensive gas prices this week in Michigan are in Flint ($4.59), Marquette ($4.61) and Saginaw ($4.65).

In the meantime, diesel fuel costs in Michigan dropped about four cents over the past week and are currently averaging $6.77 a gallon. The record-high price for diesel in Michigan was set last week at $6.89 on Sept. 23. De Haan said he expects diesel prices to ease further, although it may take a few days for that change to take hold.

"The broader geopolitical situation remains fluid and could push prices in either direction with little warning," De Haan said.