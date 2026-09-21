Michigan gas prices surge 60 cents in a week, diesel costs continue to set records

Michigan was among the hardest-hit states with gas and diesel price increases in the past week, with AAA reporting a 60-cent increase in regular unleaded gas in the state in just seven days.

"I stop trying to understand gas prices. I just try to find the lowest one and use it," said John Walker, of Detroit, told CBS Detroit over the weekend.

There isn't one reason for the surge - there are multiple, ranging from international oil prices to a Midwest refinery issue.

"Average gasoline prices rose in virtually every state over the last week, with 45 states seeing increases of more than 3 cents per gallon, led by the Great Lakes region where refinery issues sent Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Wisconsin all up more than 30 cents per gallon," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $4.91 per gallon of regular unleaded gas, according to the AAA database. They were paying an average of $4.32 a week ago.

"This sharp jump highlights the continued volatility of the global oil market and its impact on drivers," Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

The average prices calculated by AAA are just that - averages per county, metro area, and state. Arenac County in Northern Lower Michigan, for example, had an average price of $5.00 on Monday. Livingston County in Southeast Michigan had an average of $4.99 a gallon on Monday.

In the meantime, diesel fuel prices continue to set records daily as AAA showed an average price in Michigan at $6.81 (the current record). Some gas stations in Metro Detroit have started to post diesel fuel prices at over $7.00 a gallon.

Michigan gas prices daily trends

Regular unleaded gas is the blend most commonly used in passenger cars. The AAA price reports for the past few days are as follows:

$4.31 on Sept. 14.

$4.43 on Sept. 15.

$4.54 on Sept. 16.

$4.75 on Sept. 17.

$4.89 on Sept. 18.

$4.93 on Sept. 19.

$4.92 on Sept. 20

$4.91 on Sept. 21

AAA's database shows there are several counties in Michigan where the local average price on Friday is between $4.90 and $4.99.

Michigan's record price for regular unleaded gas is $5.22, set in June 2022.

Michigan diesel fuel daily trends

Diesel fuel is the blend most commonly used in larger vehicles, such as commercial trucks and agricultural equipment. The AAA price reports for the past few days are as follows:

$6.14 on Sept. 14.

$6.25 on Sept. 15.

$6.34 on Sept. 16.

$6.54 on Sept. 17

$6.67 on Sept. 18.

$6.76 on Sept. 19

$6.79 on Sept. 20.

$6.81 on Sept. 21

Michigan's new record price for diesel fuel is $6.81 set on Sept. 21, continuing a daily trend of breaking records as the prices spike.