Michigan gas prices drop 17 cents from last week, AAA says

Michigan gas prices dropped 17 cents from last week, according to AAA.

A 15-gallon tank of gas costs motorists about $43, which is around $14 less than the highest price drivers paid in July 2024.

On average, Michiganders are paying $2.92 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, which is 16 cents than this time last month and 37 cents less than this time a year ago.

"Michigan drivers are catching a break at the pump, with gas prices dropping to the lowest point so far this year," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA.

In Metro Detroit, drivers are paying about $2.93 per gallon, which is 13 cents less than last week and 48 cents less than at the same time a year ago.

The most expensive gas prices in the state can be found in Ann Arbor ($3.04), Jackson ($2.94) and Marquette ($2.93), according to AAA, while the cheapest prices are in Grand Rapids ($2.84), Flint ($2.84) and Traverse City ($2.89).

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.