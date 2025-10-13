Watch CBS News
Michigan gas prices drop 17 cents from last week, AAA says

By
Joseph Buczek
Joseph Buczek

Michigan gas prices dropped 17 cents from last week, according to AAA.     

A 15-gallon tank of gas costs motorists about $43, which is around $14 less than the highest price drivers paid in July 2024. 

On average, Michiganders are paying $2.92 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, which is 16 cents than this time last month and 37 cents less than this time a year ago. 

"Michigan drivers are catching a break at the pump, with gas prices dropping to the lowest point so far this year," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA.

In Metro Detroit, drivers are paying about $2.93 per gallon, which is 13 cents less than last week and 48 cents less than at the same time a year ago. 

The most expensive gas prices in the state can be found in Ann Arbor ($3.04), Jackson ($2.94) and Marquette ($2.93), according to AAA, while the cheapest prices are in Grand Rapids ($2.84), Flint ($2.84) and Traverse City ($2.89).

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas: 

•    Combine errands to limit driving time.
•    Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
•    Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
•    Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
•    Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.
•    Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.  

