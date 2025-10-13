Michigan gas prices drop 17 cents from last week, AAA says
Michigan gas prices dropped 17 cents from last week, according to AAA.
A 15-gallon tank of gas costs motorists about $43, which is around $14 less than the highest price drivers paid in July 2024.
On average, Michiganders are paying $2.92 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, which is 16 cents than this time last month and 37 cents less than this time a year ago.
"Michigan drivers are catching a break at the pump, with gas prices dropping to the lowest point so far this year," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA.
In Metro Detroit, drivers are paying about $2.93 per gallon, which is 13 cents less than last week and 48 cents less than at the same time a year ago.
The most expensive gas prices in the state can be found in Ann Arbor ($3.04), Jackson ($2.94) and Marquette ($2.93), according to AAA, while the cheapest prices are in Grand Rapids ($2.84), Flint ($2.84) and Traverse City ($2.89).
AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:
• Combine errands to limit driving time.
• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.
• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.