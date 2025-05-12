Michigan gas prices drop 15 cents since last week, AAA says

Michigan gas prices dropped by 15 cents since last week, according to AAA.

Michiganders are paying an average of $3.06 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, which is 6 cents less than this time last month and 59 cents less than this time a year ago.

A 15-gallon tank of gas costs motorists about $45, around $12 less than the highest price drivers paid in July 2024.

In Metro Detroit, motorists are paying about $3.09 per gallon, which is 8 cents less than last week and 51 cents less than last year.

"Michigan drivers are seeing lower prices at the pump this week," said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland. "If demand stays low, alongside increasing gasoline stocks, motorists could continue to see gas prices decline."

AAA says the most expensive gas prices in the state can be found in Ann Arbor ($3.11), Marquette ($3.10) and Metro Detroit ($3.09), while the cheapest prices are in Traverse City ($2.94), Jackson ($2.95) and Flint ($2.98).

AAA offers the following tips to save on gas:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell.