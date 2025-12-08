Watch CBS News
Michigan gas prices drop 14 cents from last week, AAA says

By
Paula Wethington
Michigan's average gas prices are down 14 cents per gallon this week, AAA-The Auto Club Group said in its latest update. 

Motorists are now paying an average of $2.82 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. That price is 33 cents less than this time last month, and 13 cents less than this time last year. 

A 15-gallon tank of gas would cost about $42 at those prices. 

"Motorists across Michigan are seeing the lowest gas prices since October," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "With demand declining and gasoline inventories climbing, pump prices may continue to drop." 

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit's average daily gas price decreased by 7 cents. 

The most expensive gas price averages in Michigan this week are in Ann Arbor ($2.96), Metro Detroit ($2.89) and Jackson ($2.84). 

The least expensive gas prices averages in Michigan this week are in Traverse City ($2.58), Benton Harbor ($2.72) and Flint ($2.72). 

