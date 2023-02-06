Michigan gas prices down 8 cents from a week ago

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's gas prices have recently dropped by 8 cents, with Michigan drivers now paying an average of $3.39 per gallon.

According to AAA of Michigan, Michiganders are paying 8 cents more than this time last month and 2 cents more than this time last year.

The state's most expensive gas prices can be found in Metro Detroit ($3.45), Ann Arbor ($3.42) and Jackson ($3.41), while the least expansive gas prices are found in Benton Harbor ($3.26), Grand Rapids ($3.27) and Marquette ($3.33).

"Michigan motorists are seeing some slight relief at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand does not spike, drivers could continue to see pump prices drift lower through this week."

Gas prices in Metro Detroit are 5 cents less than last week's average but 8 cents more than this time last year.