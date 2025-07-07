Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan gas prices decline 11 cents as Fourth of July travelers return home

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Not as hot today. NEXT Weather Forecast 7/7/2025
Not as hot today. NEXT Weather Forecast 7/7/2025 02:38

Gas prices in Michigan have dropped 11 cents per gallon from last week, AAA-The Auto Club reported Monday. 

The average cost of $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded is 5 cents less than this time last month and 43 cents less than this time last year. At that rate, motorists are paying an average $47 for a 15-gallon tank of gasoline. 

"Independence Day holiday travelers are seeing lower prices at the pump as they return home," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand drops post holiday, gas prices could follow suit." 

Metro Detroit's current average is slightly higher, at $3.20 per gallon. Metro Detroit, Ann Arbor and Traverse City have the most expensive gas price averages this week; Marquette, Flint and Jackson have the least expensive gas prices this week. 

The Fourth of July travel period was expected to set records in Michigan, AAA previously reported, with more than 2.6 million residents hitting the roads or taking to the skies. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.