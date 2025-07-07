Michigan gas prices decline 11 cents as Fourth of July travelers return home

Not as hot today. NEXT Weather Forecast 7/7/2025

Gas prices in Michigan have dropped 11 cents per gallon from last week, AAA-The Auto Club reported Monday.

The average cost of $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded is 5 cents less than this time last month and 43 cents less than this time last year. At that rate, motorists are paying an average $47 for a 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

"Independence Day holiday travelers are seeing lower prices at the pump as they return home," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand drops post holiday, gas prices could follow suit."

Metro Detroit's current average is slightly higher, at $3.20 per gallon. Metro Detroit, Ann Arbor and Traverse City have the most expensive gas price averages this week; Marquette, Flint and Jackson have the least expensive gas prices this week.

The Fourth of July travel period was expected to set records in Michigan, AAA previously reported, with more than 2.6 million residents hitting the roads or taking to the skies.