Michigan, Founders Brewing Co. define craft beer movement

As the U.S. prepares to mark its 250th birthday this July, the celebration may include a cold one. If it does, Michigan likely played a role in what is in the glass.

Grand Rapids earned the title of Beer City, USA, in 2012.

One of the anchors of that reputation is Founders Brewing Company, the largest craft brewery in the city.

"When we started in 1997, there were six breweries in the state of Michigan," said John Gautraud of Founders Brewing Company. "Now there are upwards — close to 400."

Michigan didn't just join the craft beer movement. It helped define it.

Jeremy Kosmicki, Founders' brewmaster, said the growth has been driven by innovation and investment.

"My first job here was putting glass bottles onto the conveyor belt," Kosmicki said. "None of those jobs exist anymore. That's all automated now."

A new canning line at Founders can fill 800 cans a minute. From there, the beer is sealed, stacked, and shipped to all 50 states.

Asked why Michigan has become such a powerhouse for craft brewing, Gautraud pointed to a simple advantage.

"Honestly, the water," he said. "We get to use Lake Michigan water, and we don't have to do anything to the water."

That natural resource helped fuel an explosion in breweries across the state. It also helped create a culture built on collaboration rather than competition.

"All of us brewers are friends and really just want to help each other out," Kosmicki said.

As a "cheers" to the milestone birthday and to Michigan's large role in the nation's craft beer story, Founders is working on a commemorative America 250 beer.