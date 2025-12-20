Michigan football players strive to adapt after Sherrone Moore's firing and arrest

The public heard from players on the Michigan Football team on Friday, the first time since former head coach Sherrone Moore was fired and subsequently arrested.

Three players came up to a podium and addressed the media — all of them saying they're doing their best to focus on what they can control, but that they were shocked and let down just like everyone else when they found out what their head coach had allegedly done.

"Just shocked, blindsided, didn't see it coming," said linebacker Jimmy Rolder. "It happened and you just gotta move on from it. The whole program has to move on from it. It's in the past now."

"I just feel let down with the decisions that were made," said defensive back Zeke Berry.

Biff Poggi, Michigan's interim coach, gave insight on Monday as to the feeling in the locker room.

"The kids quite honestly feel very betrayed," said Poggi.

Berry said that Poggi has done a good job helping the team process what has happened while focusing on football.

"Being that that happened, a lot of players were down, but something that he said was, 'Don't let someone else's decisions affect your emotions,' and that's something that has stuck with me," said Berry.

The Wolverines are practicing for the Citrus Bowl against Texas on New Year's Eve. Tight end Marlin Klein said Friday that despite all of the controversy Michigan football has been surrounded by over the past few years, the senior team captain isn't letting any of it affect his mindset.

"You know, being a part of all of the stuff that has happened here, but I mean, I'm not a guy that's gonna focus on the bad part. I've got a bunch of rings sitting in my room," said Klein.

Moore is currently out on bond and has been ordered to wear a GPS monitor and is not allowed to communicate with the victim. He's due in court next on Jan. 22.