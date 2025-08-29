Michigan football fans asked to drive cautiously during season opening night game

Michigan football is back in the Big House, and this season, they're kicking things off under the lights with a night game against New Mexico.

While a safety is worth only two points on the field, safety means everything to law enforcement and local organizations that want to keep things running smoothly.

Ann Arbor police are warning drivers to be extra cautious of pedestrians and the officers helping them cross the street here Saturday night, as they'll be tougher to see than during a typical noon or 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

"Everything our drivers can do to keep our pedestrians safe, to keep our workers safe, our officers safe, we appreciate that," said AAPD special services division Sgt. Kory Petterle.

That includes slowing down, especially at the Stadium and Main intersection, according to Petterle.

"Specifically, night games since they started several years ago. So, it adds a little layer of extra work on our side. Obviously, being dark, it's a little more difficult for the drivers to see to do some traffic control and things like that," he said.

Those looking to get to the stadium without having to be behind the wheel can take shuttles from any of these five off-campus locations:

CBS Detroit

All bags, bottles, containers, drugs, alcohol, tobacco, weapons, video cameras and signs using profanity are prohibited.

However, you won't be turned away for bringing binoculars, your cellphone, pocketless blankets or cushions, or a small radio. These items are allowed in Michigan Stadium.

CBS Detroit

According to Destination Ann Arbor, Michigan football has an economic impact of $28 million per game, much of which comes from spending outside the Big House.

"There's tons of live watch parties happening downtown, including Ashley's, Connor O'Neill's is going to have a watch party. Brown Jug is as well. The Regent as well, so a lot of different options," said Destination Ann Arbor's Chad Wiebesick.

With all the excitement for Michigan's first game of the season, Ann Arbor police suggest you plan on having a designated driver.

The AAPD also compiled a list of important things to know ahead of gameday on its website.