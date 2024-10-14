Watch CBS News
Michigan man hit, killed by Amtrak train in Royal Oak

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Royal Oak over the weekend, police said. 

At 9:17 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the Sixth Street and Center area after receiving a report of a pedestrian being hit by a train.

When they arrived, they discovered a 44-year-old Pontiac man had been struck by a train. A preliminary investigation showed that the man had "disregarded the crossing signals and was attempting to hurry across the tracks as the train approached," according to police. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in this incident. 

Royal Oak and CN Railroad police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Royal Oak Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 248-246-3456. 

