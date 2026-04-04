Michigan basketball fans share confidence ahead of Final Four matchup

It's the day Michigan fans have been anticipating all week.

The Wolverines are taking on the Arizona Wildcats in the Final Four Saturday night with a national championship berth on the line.

CBS News Detroit went to the team hotel before players left for Lucas Oil Stadium to capture the sights, sounds and emotions coming from fans ahead of the game.

The team hotel is where you'll find all the parents, VIP guests and University of Michigan Dance Team rocking the maize and blue. It's everyone who knows the Wolverines best who are giving them all the energy they can in hopes of willing them to a championship game on Monday.

Get used to hearing "Go blue" all night long, especially from parents of Michigan players who are closing out their college basketball careers.

"I'm just loving every moment of it and I'm mad that we're at the end. Roddy, he just comes to play and he does it in March at that. So, let's see if he can finish it in April," said Roddy Gayle Sr., the father of Michigan basketball senior Roddy Gayle Jr.

You'll hear "Go blue" from the young Michigan fans like Greyson Vasquez, who the Wolverines treated like family all season long.

"Dusty (May) ran into Laurie early this morning. He's like, 'How's Greyson? I want him to have a great day today.' He said, 'Meet us at 10 a.m. for our team breakfast.' So, it's been awesome," said Greyson's mom, Monica Vasquez.

And you'll hear the same Michigan cheer from the Michigan Dance Team, who will also be giving their all on the basketball court.

"When we heard we'd have the ability to be able to perform during March Madness, and especially this weekend at the Final Four, we knew we'd put in whatever work needed to be done," said UM Dance Team member Bridget Bailey.

"Using our loudest voices and brightest smiles to cheer Michigan on, regardless of what the outcome is tonight," said UM Dance Team member Sophia Meguid.

Anyone you see head to toe in maize and blue, rocking a block M or warming up their vocal cords to sing "The Victors" has one thing on their mind

"We're back, Jack. We're going all the way," said Michigan superfan Hank Hogan.

"We have the best team we've ever had. Be confident," said UM alum Adam Perry.

"They've got a good team, we've got a good coach, he's been here before, so I'm feeling good. I'm pumped up for it," said Michigan fan Matt Hessenthaler.

"This is the year. This is it. We were at the Final Four in 2013, 2018. Third time's the charm," said Michigan fan family, the Greens.

Fans have cemented this run by Dusty May and company into Michigan basketball lore, right up there with the Fab Five, "The Shot" by Trey Burke and Jordan Poole's buzzer beater, and that's win or lose.

However, fans are expecting it to end as it did in 1989, with a national championship.