Medical experts in Michigan are sounding the alarm about a substance gaining popularity.

It's called kratom, and according to experts, more than 5 million people in the U.S. have tried kratom, including more than 100,000 children ages 12 to 17.

If you've visited a vitamin store, gas station or vape shop in recent months, then you may have seen a supplement on the shelves called kratom.

"Kratom is a non-medical substance that has been marketed as a natural substance for energy, pain relief, anxiety, and relaxation," said Dr. Brandon Carmo, president of the Michigan Academy of Family Physicians.

According to physicians, there are two types of kratom: natural leaf or botanical kratom, and a more synthetic version known as 7-OH.

"One is, you know, a weekly brewed coffee, no cream, no sugar, only has a tiny bit of caffeine, that might be kind of like our natural leaf product, versus a quadruple shot latte with extra whipped cream and sugar, and that might be more of our 7-OH or synthetic products," said Dr. Eliza Hutchinson, a board-certified family medicine physician and assistant professor of family medicine at the University of Michigan.

Experts say many people have experienced meaningful relief from these products, but they can also be very dangerous.

"We see them causing problems such as seizures, liver failure, overdose, or often in my practice, addiction," Hutchinson said.

One doctor points to data from the Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center. It shows the number of documented medical cases involving kratom use jumped 123% between 2024 and 2025.

"The stories of deaths are devastating, and the addiction can be very challenging to understand, especially when it is to something often marketed as safe or even as a health product," said Dr. Jennifer Morse, a medical director for three Michigan public health departments.

The Michigan House passed an all-out ban on kratom in March, but that legislation has not yet been considered by the state Senate.

"As of now, Michigan does not have any regulation or ban, meaning that the natural leaf kratom products can be on the shelves, the synthetic or 7-OH products can also be on the shelves," Hutchinson said.

At the national level, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has signaled an intent to schedule the substance.

"That is specifically focused on the 7-OH or more concentrated products. When that occurs, that will place those products into what's called Schedule 1, which will essentially make them illegal to produce or distribute," Hutchinson said.

Until that happens, Michigan doctors advise caution when it comes to kratom.