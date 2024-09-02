Michigan family of killed Israeli-American hostage calls for action

(CBS DETROIT) — Protests broke out across Israel on Sunday after the bodies of six more hostages were recovered. The country's military said they were killed by Hamas in Gaza.

The Israeli military said the six hostages were killed just before rescue attempts were to be made. One of those killed was an Israeli-American, Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

"I'd like to say I'm surprised, I'm not. I'm more numb than surprised," said Mort Meisner, a cousin to Goldberg-Polin and a Michigan resident.

He said his cousin was captured in the Oct. 7 attack at a music festival that ignited the war. The 23-year-old lost part of his arm in the attack.

"He was such a selfless young man...He was hiding with others and tried to protect them. And picked up a live grenade and tried to toss it out. It blew his hand off," said Meisner.

Goldberg-Polin's parents have fought tirelessly for his release. Speaking at the Democratic National Convention last month, they still held out hope of his rescue.

"Hersh, if you can hear us, we love you. Stay strong," said his mother, Rachel Goldberg-Polin.

Their entire family is now heartbroken.

"Here's what I know about his mother, grandmother, and great-grandparents. Amazingly, remarkably, giving people. They won't rest until other hostages are released," said Meisner.

Tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets in protest Sunday, demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reach a cease-fire with Hamas and bring the remaining captives back home.

President Joe Biden issued a statement saying in part, "Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes."

Vice President Kamala Harris released a statement as well, in which she said, "Hamas is an evil terrorist organization. With these murders, Hamas has even more American blood on its hands."

Israel's largest trade union is further pressuring their government by calling for a general strike on Monday. It would be the first since the Oct. 7 attack.