Michigan families to get extra assistance ahead of Thanksgiving

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in November to help lower the cost of groceries ahead of Thanksgiving.

According to Whitmer, the additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households keep more of their hard-earned money.

"This extra $95 will help families get a little breathing room as we enter the holiday season," said Gov. Whitmer. "I will continue to work with anyone at the federal and state level to help Michiganders put food on the table and keep their hard-earned dollars to pay for other critical household expenses."

Eligible clients who receive food assistance are receiving the additional benefits on their Bridge Card Nov. 12 - 21. These benefits are loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from the assistance provided earlier in the month.

Below are the maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household size:

One Person: $281

Two Persons: $516

Three Persons: $740

Four Persons: $939

Five Persons: $1,116

Six Persons: $1,339

Seven Persons: $1,480

Eight Persons: $1,691

Eligible families do not need to re-apply to receive the additional benefits. People who receive food assistance can check their benefits balance on their Michigan Bridge Card by going online or by calling toll-free at 888-678-8914.