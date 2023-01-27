Michigan expands program to help battle opioid epidemic

(CBS DETROIT) – The state of Michigan is making changes to a special program for people who have an opioid addiction and are on Medicaid. It can potentially help tens of thousands of Michiganders

The number of people dying in Michigan because of opioid overdose is higher than ever.

According to the state's health department, there were 2,000 more deaths from drug overdoses than car crashes in 2018.

"It's bad nationally, it's bad in Michigan, but we are seeing some improvements in access to treatment," said Lindsey Naeyaert, state administrative manager with the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services.

The state is adding more Medicaid recipients who struggle with their addiction to the "Opioid Health Home" program.

"We're focusing on those external factors outside of their treatment that are creating barriers to improve access to the essential services that they need," Naeyaert said.

They do so by providing a team that can help with housing and transportation and even a coach who has recovered from addiction.

"They are working with the care team to develop their goals, and when folks are active participants in their care, then we see better outcomes," Naeyaert said

The total cost of the program is $18 million. Michigan pays about $3 million, and the federal government pays for the rest.

This expansion could help 85,000 Michiganders struggling with substance abuse.