Michigan driver's license reinstatement clinic draws thousands

(CBS DETROIT) - Driving with a suspended license can lead to sitting behind bars. It's something thousands of Michiganders would like to avoid, and many took a step toward that Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of State is hosting Road to Restoration Clinics to assist residents.

In 2021, the Clean Slate to Drive Law went into effect, stopping suspensions for missed court dates and unpaid fees.

Wednesday's free clinic at Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit connected residents with restricted or suspended licenses with MDOS staff and volunteer attorneys.

Residents worked with experts to review their driving records and discussed steps to getting back on the road.

"I got to the point where I just stopped driving, and actually, this morning, I actually walked from home up here," said Dana Mavin, a newly-reinstated driver. "It was very devastating because I always had to look over my shoulders, but now I don't have to look over my shoulders."

But just because you show up to the clinic doesn't guarantee an automatic reinstatement.

"Getting tickets, not paying them, then letting them build on up," said Anthony Williams, who couldn't didn't get his license reinstated. "I done let them build up so much on the side and left me on the side. Now, all I drive … I take side streets now."