Michigan DNR proposes "one buck" rule for deer hunting limits

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is recommending a limit of one buck per deer hunter in the state, starting in 2027.

The current rules allow hunters to take two bucks a year, depending on the circumstances. Antlerless deer hunting is counted under different rules, with multiple antlerless deer allowed if the applicable licenses are obtained.

The recommendation was among those to be presented at the Natural Resources Commission meeting on Wednesday in Lansing. Nearly three dozen people had signed up to speak during the public comment session of the meeting about deer regulation, including representatives from the Upper Peninsula Sportsmen's Alliance and Sportspersons Ministries.

Any decision would be made at the NRC's meeting on May 13 in Gaylord, or after.

The DNR says only 20% of hunters take antlerless deer in a given year. Fewer than 10% take two or more antlerless deer, and fewer than 1% take five or more antlerless deer. This strong preference among hunters for antlered deer is unique among the Great Lakes states, the DNR says.

"A one buck rule is expected to lower the overall harvest of antlered deer and may encourage hunters to be more selective, potentially resulting in the harvest of older, larger-antlered deer while still leaving that decision to each hunter," the recommendation says.

"Although a one buck rule might increase the tendency of some hunters to take antlerless deer, hunters already have the option to take antlerless deer with the single deer license or deer combination license during all seasons in the Lower Peninsula and during the archery season in the Upper Peninsula."

The pending recommendations also include shortening the muzzleloading season.

Michigan's deer hunting seasons are generally in fall and winter, to include assigned dates for muzzleloader, archery and firearms; with special dates for youth hunters or hunters with disabilities. The popular regular firearm season runs from Nov. 15 to Nov. 30.

The above video originally aired on Sept. 3, 2025.