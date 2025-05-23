Watch CBS News
Michigan DNR officers rescue 2 after sailboat gets stranded in Lake Huron

Joseph Buczek
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Two Ann Arbor boaters were rescued Tuesday after their sailboat ran aground in high winds and rough water on Lake Huron, offshore of Arenac County. 

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says a 76-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman launched their sailboat near the Point Au Gres Marina and Campground in Au Gres and planned to sail north to their boat slip at Tawas Marina. 

Around 2:10 p.m., Arenac County Central Dispatch received a report of a boat that possibly capsized off the south side of Point Au Gres, near North Rumsey Road, officials said. 

sailboat-point-au-gres-05232025-3-350-original.jpg
Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Two DNR conservation officers launched an 18-foot patrol vessel from the Au Gres River Mouth public access. Arenac County Sheriff's deputies onshore directed the officers to the distressed sailboat about 400 yards offshore, where the conservation officers secured the two boaters and brought them back to shore. 

Deputies later brought the man and woman back to their vehicle at a private launch owned by the Au Gres Boat Club Association by 3:30 p.m. 

The DNR says both boaters were wearing life jackets. No injuries were reported. 

The sailboat remains moored in Lake Huron. The U.S. Coast Guard and Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department assisted in the rescue. 

