Michigan DNR issues warning about fires and dry conditions over holiday weekend

The holiday weekend continues with plenty of fun, family friendly activities like camping.

But before you head "up north" to celebrate, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has a warning for you: Be mindful of starting fires because some parts of the state are experiencing drought-like conditions.

In Michigan, holiday weekends are for spending time out on the water or by a campfire roasting food.

"We have had instances where you will find them. They have caused fires over the years," Jeff Corser, Michigan DNR fire management specialist, said.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, some parts of the state are experiencing abnormally dry to severe drought conditions.

"There's just areas inside Michigan that did not get the snowpack, did not get the rainfall over the spring, so they're just a little bit drier, a little bit faster than where they're supposed to be," Corser said.

Those dry conditions mean a higher risk of fire danger.

"Just make sure when you're doing your campfires, they are in proper rings. Just open burning is just not a good idea right now," Corser said.

The DNR is reminding people how to put out those campfires when you're done.

"Make sure it's wet, and it's how we recommend, just drowning them. Can't get your hand there if you can't get close to it, you know; it's not out. So, water and a shovel, and stir them up good," Corser said.

Fireworks are another hazard.

"We recommend, you know, wetting down the area that you are lighting these fireworks from, the ones that are kind of a horizontal launching like bottle rockets and stuff," Corser said.

Experts say light fireworks over concrete, gravel, or asphalt instead of grass.

"They will ignite fires, especially the drier grasses, and even the pine needles on the forest floor are fairly dry right now," Corser said.

If a wildfire does catch, the aftermath can be devastating.

"Today is supposed to be a fairly windy, dusty day, so in the right fuels, the fine fuels, those can get up and go really quick," Corser said.

That's why you want to put safety first while celebrating the holiday this weekend.