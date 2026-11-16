Firearm hunting season has begun, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources expects to see thousands of donated deer this year.

First Light Deer Processing is one of the processors that prep the deer meat for donation through the Hunters Feeding Michigan program.

"There's different steaks in them. They have backstraps, tenderloins that are all different cuts, and then a lot of the trimmings and pieces off of that that aren't good as steaks. We grind them into burger, and then it's just like you'd have hamburger," said Hunter Sasse, the owner of First Light Deer Processing.

Sasse said he and his team can butcher a deer in about 30 minutes. Joe Presgrove with the DNR said the hunter doesn't have to pay for the donated meat processing.

"The participating processors with Hunters Feeding Michigan, they get reimbursed for their efforts," Presgrove said.

Presgrove is funded mostly by donations from hunters' hunting or fishing licenses, with another portion coming from the DNR's budget.

"There's a question that they would like to donate to hunters in Michigan and those whenever someone donates; that goes towards processing expenses," he said.

Presgrove said with the help of hunters, the DNR was able to donate 140,000 pounds of deer meat to food banks across the state. Sasse said he thinks the program is a good thing — it helps reduce the deer population.

"It's just a good thing for the community," he said.

Visit the Michigan DNR's website for a list of processors.