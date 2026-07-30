Michigan Democrats call on MDOT to revoke Flock camera contracts

A group of Michigan democratic lawmakers is calling on the Michigan Department of Transportation to end all contracts that allow federal agencies to install surveillance technology on state property. That includes Flock Safety cameras.

"We are doing everything we can here in the state of Michigan to protect our residents, protect our communities," said Representative Natalie Price.

Representative Price is one of 15 Democratic lawmakers in the Michigan House and Senate who signed a letter sent to MDOT on Monday.

"We are calling on MDOT to stop cooperating with border patrol by allowing these automatic license plate readers to be on our state property like our trunkways and highways," Price said.

Price says in the letter that lawmakers argue that mass surveillance technology, such as Flock Safety cameras and other automatic license plate readers, violates a person's constitutional rights.

"We recognize that there is a time and a place for investigation, but that is not what is going on here. There is a concern about how this information is being collected, used, sold," Price said.

Just this week, Michigan Republican Sen. Jim Runestad introduced Senate Bill 1131 that would limit the use and scope of information collected by this technology.

Runestad tells CBS News Detroit that when used appropriately by law enforcement, these cameras can be useful when solving crimes. However, Runestad says the state needs to put protections in place to protect the community.

"I think there needs to be guardrails in Michigan. There are none. There is a complete wild, wild west in terms of who can get this data, who can sell it, who can share it, how long they can retain it. That should not be allowed," Runestad said.

CBS News Detroit reached out to MDOT for comment. Spokesperson Jocelyn Garza says the department is reviewing the letter and plans to respond.

Garza sent the following statement:

"The use of automatic license plate readers (ALPRs) for law enforcement agencies has been permitted for several years. Agencies entering into an agreement to place an ALPR along an MDOT trunkline are required to follow strict regulations for both the placement of equipment and use of resulting data."

In the meantime, Price is urging MDOT to take what she says is necessary action.

"Calling on MDOT to do the right thing. To end this contract, to suspend the process of pursuing other contracts like this, to be working with legislators and community organizers and civil rights advocates to make sure that if and when they enter into contracts in the future, that they are respectful of things like our constitutional right," said Price.

The full letter lawmakers sent to MDOT is available here.