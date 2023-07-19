Michigan Democratic Party responds to recall petitions

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's Democratic Party chair tells CBS News Detroit that she's taking the recall effort against five democrats in the state house seriously, but doesn't consider the effort a true threat to their seats.

"We take everything related to elections seriously at the Michigan Democratic Party. That's how we win," said LaVora Barnes who serves as the chair of the Michigan Democratic Party. "But I honestly don't believe that we're going to have any trouble quashing these recalls for our members. Our members have done absolutely nothing wrong. The bills that they are being recalled about are things that the people of Michigan actually want."

The recall petitions were filed earlier this week with the Board of State Canvassers against Representatives Reggie Miller, Sharon McDonnell, Jennifer Conlin, Betsy Coffia, and Jaime Churches as well as one Republican Rep. Cam Cavitt for voting in support of bills like red flag laws, the recent hate crime bill, and for Cavitt for voting in support of Democrat Joe Tate to become speaker of the Michigan House.

"This gives them a talking point," said Barnes. "This gives us all a talking point about the difference between electing Democrats and supporting Republicans. Democrats are about getting work done and supporting the people of Michigan, while the Republicans are about chaos and right-wing crazy."

The lone Republican in the group of recall petitions said he feels his recall is politically driven.

"Well, there was people who were not happy with my vote for Speaker of the House," said Cavitt. "Now, let's be clear. I'm in the minority. I don't get to vote for who the speaker is. That's determined by the majority, which right now is the Democratic Party. I voted to seat the speaker at the beginning of opening session, along with 46 other Republicans."

The reason Cavitt feels he was picked over the other Republicans who voted for Tate?

"This is just to soften me up for my primary," said Cavitt. "What frustrates me is that a small political faction can use taxpayer dollars to go after a legislature they might not agree with politically and use public funds to do that. We have elections every two years to disagree politically."

Cavitt and the other lawmakers named in the filings have said they will continue their work undaunted.

"The 102nd Michigan Legislature has passed more bills in the first six months than the previous six years combined. I am proud of my votes and will continue to serve the needs of the people of District 56," said Rep. Sharon McDonnell on Twitter.

Barnes said, if nothing more, these recalls make for great conversations.

"This gives us another talking point to have those conversations with our voters about the difference between supporting Democrats and supporting Republicans," she said. "I think it's a terrific organizing tool for us, and frankly, a little bit of a fundraising tool as well."