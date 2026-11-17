Cybersecurity experts say it's odd to see all of these recent outages and technology glitches, but they aren't related.

On Monday, customers at JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, U.S. Bank and other major financial institutions reported service outages. Hours later, United Airlines reported a widespread outage. The incidents came after the Federal Aviation Administration's network prompted a nationwide ground stop, and Microsoft experienced a worldwide outage.

All outages have since been addressed.

"It was a software defect with the on-premises equipment that Chase had. That was the reason for the outages that were experienced yesterday and that's a stark difference from what we heard with Microsoft, which was a cloud-based issue," said David Derigiotis, a cybersecurity expert.

Derigiotis said those two technology issues differ from the one over the weekend that caused the FAA ground stop.

"That had to do with aging infrastructure and a router failure that resulted in issues throughout their entire network," Derigiotis said.

Derigiotis explained that banks run on different systems, and it's why we saw only one large bank affected.

Professor Rohongo Jang with Wayne State University said smaller banks and credit unions sometimes use newer software or code.

"For those bigger companies, they have had, like, digitalized their system for a long time," Jang said. "So making the upgrade or change to those system becomes much harder than small-scale — the banking systems."

Jang said he actually felt the impact of two of the outages — flying back from a conference and banking, too. Jang said there isn't a lot a regular person can do to prevent issues like the ones we're seeing, but Derigiotis said you can be prepared for future glitches.

"I think having a variety of options is so important as consumer especially," Derigiotis said. "So it's not overly reliant on one financial institution. Maybe you have a couple, maybe you have cash on hand. In addition to Apple Pay, in addition to credit and debit cards not being reliant on one email service provider, maybe you have 2 or 3 that you can depend upon so that if an issue is experienced at one of them, you have the others you can fall back on and use."