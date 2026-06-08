Michigan corrections employee suspended over inmate cleaning project, department says

Michigan corrections officials have suspended a worker and paused all third-shift special assignments at a facility while investigating a cleaning project that involved inmates.

Without giving specifics on the matter or the location involved after CBS News Detroit asked about the situation, the department's public information office said an investigation into a "cleaning project" has begun and that staff would be held accountable for any work rule violations.

No misconduct was issued to inmates during the incident in question, and no inmate faced discipline for refusing the assignment, the agency added.

"The allegation that an employee acted in a manner that could be a violation of work rules is being investigated, and that employee has been placed on paid Stop Order until that investigation is complete," a department spokesperson said.

A stop order, according to the department's employee discipline policies, is issued when a suspended employee is not allowed to enter department facilities except when necessary to attend investigation-related meetings.

"While work crews conducting cleaning and other assignments outside of a standard 8-5 schedule are not uncommon, any special assignments taking place on third shift at the facility have been paused until the investigation is complete and any process improvements can be made," the agency said.

Department under scrutiny

In the meantime, the MDOC remains under scrutiny after a series of inmate deaths at the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Ypsilanti, the only women's prison in its department. There have now been three deaths among inmates in the past month, the most recent one on Saturday.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Michigan District 6, said Monday that she has sent a letter to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, emphasizing her concerns over health, safety, medical, and living conditions at Huron Valley. In her letter, Dingell is asking for answers by June 19 to a series of questions.

"This facility is the only correctional facility in the state that houses women, and it falls within the jurisdiction of the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC). Concerns have been raised repeatedly by women in custody, their families, advocates, attorneys, medical professionals, and the public. Too many continue to report that the underlying problems remain unsolved. It is essential that you give this issue your immediate attention and take urgent action to address the serious issues threatening the safety of these women under MDOC supervision," Dingell said.

"I urge you to direct every appropriate effort to ensure that any studies, inspections, environmental assessments, or reports concerning toxic mold and other health and safety conditions at Huron Valley Women's Correctional Facility are released to the public."

Last month, more than 30 other current and former lawmakers last month signed a letter demanding that MDOC director Heidi E. Washington resign, citing concerns about the conditions in state prisons and recent inmate deaths.