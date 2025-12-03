Metro Detroiters deal with cold temperatures; DTE provides tips on reducing heating costs

With the frigid temperatures that Michiganders are enduring, we're also bracing for an increase in heating costs.

Winter is back, and the reading on the thermometer is not a fun sight for Metro Detroiters.

"I don't love the cold, but I've been in the Upper Midwest and Northeast my whole life, so we cope," said Francis Cuthbert.

With a cold snap hitting Metro Detroit, DTE vice president of sales and supply, Henry Decker, says that now's the time to weatherize your home.

"Try to seal gaps around windows and doors a lot of times. A lot of times, in these extreme temps, the warm air that your furnace is producing can easily leak out into the outdoors through windows and doors," said Decker.

Meanwhile, residents say they're doing what they can.

"Lot of blankets we have, kind of old, old leaky mid-century windows, so we keep heaters, space heaters, and just a lot of blankets in every room," said Cuthbert.

DTE is also recommending residents set their thermostat at a lower temperature to help reduce heating costs.

"One is just adjusting your thermostat back a little bit if you could tolerate a few degrees cooler while you're in your home, that can save quite a bit of energy," said Decker.

The air outside should remain below freezing for the foreseeable future, with really cold temperatures the next 48 hours. DTE says we shouldn't expect many power outages, but it's always good to be prepared just in case.

While weatherizing your home and staying warm inside is super important. It's also important to remember to bundle up and have your pets bundled up while outside.