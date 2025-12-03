Bitterly cold wind chills and more snow headed for Southeast Michigan

It's a cold start to Wednesday in Southeast Michigan, with wind chills feeling like the single digits in many cities around the region.

Temperatures will reach around 30 degrees on Wednesday, but with a southwest wind gusting to around 25 miles per hour. Temperatures will feel like the mid to upper teens.

These bitterly cold wind chills will get even colder as morning lows over the next seven days will feel like the single digits, except Friday morning, when wind chills will feel below zero.

Daytime highs will be in the 20s and low 30s over the next seven days, but even those will feel like the teens through the end of the work week.

Besides cold temperatures, Southeast Michigan has another round of snow later Wednesday. The first snow will start falling mid to late afternoon. Unfortunately, snow showers will persist through the evening commute and last until about 10 p.m.

There will still be a chance of a flurry overnight; however, Southeast Michigan can expect some sunshine on Thursday and Friday. Snow accumulations will be minimal. A dusting to a half inch is possible, but even that could make for slick roads, so be careful out there!

