Michigan Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints breaks ground on stake center 1 year after deadly attack

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is hosting a groundbreaking Monday for a new stake center in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, one year after a deadly attack where four people were killed.

Church and community leaders called Monday a day of remembrance, healing and looking to the future.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is starting to rebuild in the same lot that, in 14 months' time, a new ward will be built, where a year ago Monday, a deadly, targeted mass shooting was carried out.

"It is really more than a place of worship," said Marcelino Sánchez, local leader of the Church of Jesus Christ in Grand Blanc. "Of course, we worship there, but it is also a gathering for many people to make lasting friendships, and in this building and there, and so many stories and memories that people have built over the many, many years."

Leaders of the church said the new construction will take 14 months and be bigger than the previous building. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Much of the original building, when constructed in 1978, was built by members of the bricklaying, painting and framing trades.

Leaders of the church said the new construction will take 14 months and be bigger than the previous building.

Church leaders said they won't forget what happened on Sept. 28, 2025, when a 40-year-old mid-Michigan man drove his truck through the front doors of the church and fired multiple rounds from an assault rifle during Sunday services. They said this is a new chapter in strengthening community bonds and spreading gratitude.

"We love you," said Sanchez. "We are here with you, we have been with you the whole time, and there are manu many people praying for you and your loved one. You are not alone. We are here for you."

Cindy Hugaboom, a youth teacher at the Grand Blanc Township ward, added that the groundbreaking is an opportunity to start anew.

"I am grateful for the people around this community, around the state and around the world that have prayed for us and showed up for us," she said. "We have felt the love throughout the entire year."

Once the building is complete, church leaders will hold an open house for the community and officially dedicate the space.