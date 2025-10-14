Michigan 3-year-old boy recognized for saving mother's life: "I'm very proud of him"

A young boy in Oakland County, Michigan, is being called a hero after saving his mother's life last week.

The 3-year-old quickly sprang into action and made a call for help after seeing his mom have a seizure in their Pontiac home. Shantell Woods, who has a history of seizures, says she felt one was coming at an inopportune time.

"I just got finished cooking and I felt a little dizzy," said Woods. "I laid on the couch and laid back for about 10 minutes and the next thing you know, I can feel my epilepsy coming on. And I'm like, 'Oh my God, please don't let this happen.' And as soon as I said that, I laid back and I was out."

Woods was home alone with her 3-year-old son, Cody, who jumped right into action, calling a family friend.

"He was trying to get me up, saying 'Mommy. Mommy, are you OK?' So he grabbed my phone, took my glasses off, and opened my phone. He tried to call 911, but I guess they couldn't understand, so he hung up and he called Kaya, and Kaya rushed over and came to the rescue," Woods said.

Woods says that quick thinking from her son is the reason she's here today.

"I'm very proud of him, very proud because he saved my life. I could've been gone," she said.

Cody was recognized by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday afternoon and was rewarded with toys, a Chuck E Cheese gift card, and a big ice cream cake.

While Cody is being heralded as a hero, Sheriff Mike Bouchard took the opportunity to remind parents to always teach their kids what to do in case of an emergency.

"It's a good reminder to all parents that you should talk to your kids that if something were to happen in an emergency, do they know how to dial 911 and only to use it in an emergency," said Bouchard.

Cody will celebrate his fourth birthday in less than a month with a big party at Chuck E. Cheese.