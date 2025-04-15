Watch CBS News
Michigan child hit by truck while standing in line at ice cream shop, police say

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Five people were injured, including a 12-year-old, after a truck drove through the outside seating area of a West Michigan ice cream shop Monday night, police say. 

The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Monday at Dairy Bear in Howard City. 

Michigan State Police say a vehicle traveling southbound on Ensley Street turned into the path of a pickup truck. The truck then struck a car and drove through the outside seating area. The truck hit two parked vehicles before coming to a stop. 

A 12-year-old, who was standing in line, was hit by the truck. The child was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition, according to police. 

Four other people were taken to a hospital with varying degrees of injuries. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

