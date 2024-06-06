Watch CBS News
Impact of Michigan Central reopening felt in Corktown

By Terell Bailey

/ CBS Detroit

Corktown residents and businesses speak on impact of Michigan Central reopening
Corktown residents and businesses speak on impact of Michigan Central reopening 02:19

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit staple is back! Michigan Central has collected dust for decades. But now, after major renovations, it's set to be a breath of fresh air for the Corktown community.

The station's ground floor will open for the first time in 36 years. New memories will be shared, while some will reflect on the past.

"We used to go in there and play a game of manhunt and hide around and try to find each other, only go up to the third level because the whole place was way too big," said Luis Galvan, a lifelong Corktown resident. 

Galvan says since growing up in the 80s, a lot has changed in the city. 

He's one of thousands that will be jammin' out during Thursday's concert.

"Everyone talked about us; everyone said we were a negative city, going downhill, couldn't be restored, and then it started going up and up," Galvan said.

Cork & Gable has been in business for more than five years, nearly the same amount as the station's renovation process. 

CBS News Detroit is told that the memories Michigan Central will create for generations to come are appreciated. 

"In the late 80s, my grandparents took a train from Connecticut all the way here to babysit my brothers so my parents could go on a vacation," said Matthew McGrail, the co-owner of Cork & Gable.

The reopening celebrations kick off with a concert Thursday evening featuring several Michigan natives, including Diana Ross, Big Sean and Jack White. Tickets for the event sold out in minutes during the initial release and then sold out two more times when Michigan Central released additional tickets in surprise drops

Anyone planning on going to the concert should be aware of street closures, parking options, bag restrictions and other guidelines for the event. 

Here's how to get to the Michigan Central Station reopening concert 02:00
Terell Bailey
Originally from Chesapeake, Virginia, Terell has had a passion for broadcast journalism since childhood. Growing up, throughout his schooling he was known for doing the "morning announcements." Fitting he became a TV journalist, right?

First published on June 6, 2024 / 10:55 AM EDT

