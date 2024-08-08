Michigan Central Station extends public access through Labor Day weekend after reaching milestone

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Central is extending its public access through Labor Day weekend after welcoming more than 100,000 visitors to the revitalized building.

The station celebrated its grand reopening in June, including a 10-day open house celebration and concert with music icons such as Diana Ross, Eminem, Big Sean and Jack White.

In response to the thousands of visitors, the station is extending public access to offer "a last chance to experience and learn about the building's transformation from ruin to rebirth through its OPEN exhibits before the station enters its next phase of reactivation," according to a news release.

Michigan Central will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays through Aug. 31. It will also be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 1 and 2.

"This outpouring of support has truly been inspiring," Michigan Central CEO Joshua Sirefman said in a statement. "The Station is more than just a building; it's a symbol of the city's strength and a catalyst for innovation, and we're proud to welcome the community back to this iconic Detroit landmark."

Officials say more than 50,000 people visited the station between June 7 and 16. Since June 21, they have averaged 3,000 visitors on Fridays and 5,000 on Saturdays.

The building in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood closed more than 30 years ago and was acquired by Ford Motor Company in 2018. Ford then spent the last six years revitalizing the station, with plans to turn it into a technology and cultural hub that will attract entrepreneurs, students, competitors, and others to create new technologies and products.