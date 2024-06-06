Detroit icons take to the stage at Michigan Central reopening concert

(CBS DETROIT) - Thousands of people turned out for the grand reopening concert at the Michigan Central Station.

Many waited in line for hours to see the show. Other fans said they wrote an essay on the station to win tickets.

Detroit native Eminem produced the concert but also ended the show with a surprise performance. Other Detroit icons took to the stage, including Diana Ross, Big Sean, and Jack White.

Singer and American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino also performed. Barrino said she is honored to be a part of a historic moment for Detroit.

"I perform here a lot, and I have family here, and this is where music started. So, to walk the grounds, to be here, I'm a music baby, I love music. I'm taking it all in, and this is a day that I will never ever forget," she said.

Detroit native DJ Sky Jetta said she was happy for a hometown performance alongside such iconic artists.

"Diana Ross, come on now. That's insane. Big Sean, Eminem, come on now. Just to be a part of that league and that group, it just means so much and shows I'm on the right path, the right direction. We're here," she said.

Fans said they could not believe the incredible lineup.

"I literally like squealed when he texted me about it. Because this is like my dream," said Sarah Maguire.

The concert drew more than just local attention. A group that met in an online Eminem fan group made the trip to Detroit from Indiana, New Jersey, and New York.

Other highlights of the night included Barrino, Melissa Etheridge and Jelly Roll singing a tribute to Detroit artist Bob Seger.