Michigan Central opens with "Newlab Detroit" in restored Book Depository

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Central had its first official opening on Tuesday, with the unveiling of the rehabilitated Book Depository building.

The 1936 historic Albert Kahn building was originally a post office and mail-sorting facility, then a Book Depository for Detroit Public Schools Community District. Now it's the center of mobility technology.

Ford launched "Newlab Detroit" in the space, describing it as a place for startups working on mobility technology.

"As proud as I am of our history, I'm much more interested in what happens next," said Ford executive chairman Bill Ford. "To me, it was really all about the opportunity to not just restore a beautiful building, but to create the future here. And that's exactly what we're going to do."

Thirty-three companies are already in place at Newlab. About half the companies are from Detroit, and half are from across the country and around the world. Ford said it's important to attract talent from outside.

"We're in a war for talent. Ford is, Detroit is, Michigan is. And the more talent we can bring here the better, because we can't cede our future to places like California," said Ford.

The companies at Newlab are developing technologies that use robots, drones, autonomous vehicles, and more. Michigan Central CEO Josh Sirefman said Newlab focuses on the intersection of mobility and society.

"What are all the ways that mobility can help make a more sustainable, a more equitable future," said Sirefman.

He said the technology developed at Newlab will be on the front lines of how we will move people and goods in the future.

Some of the companies at Newlab include Airspace Link, a leading drone management platform; Cavnue, a company accelerating the benefits of automated vehicles through advanced roadways; Grounded, a company developing electrified recreational vehicles; Wheel.me, a Norway-based robotics company that invented the world's first and only autonomous wheel; and JustAir, a Detroit-based startup developing local air pollution monitoring solutions and many others.

Newlab has another location in Brooklyn but chose Detroit for this new project.

"The areas we're focusing on are energy, mobility, and materials. And there's no better place to think about the future of mobility than a place that has such a rich history of mobility," said Newlab co-founder David Belt. "There's a healthy amount of enthusiasm and skepticism which I find refreshing."

Ford said the idea for the future is that they will help these companies grow until they are big enough to go out into the community, and then they will be replaced with new young companies focused on the future of mobility.