The Michigan Board of State Canvassers unanimously certified the midterm election results on Monday, but not without some members of the public questioning the election's integrity.

The four-person board — two Democrats and two Republicans — certified the results that finalized major Democratic victories in state and federal races. According to the Michigan Secretary of State's office, more than 4.8 million residents voted in the Nov. 3 election.

At the state level, Democrats reclaimed a trifecta by holding majorities in the state House and Senate and the governor's office. The election also saw Abdul El-Sayed named the winner of the U.S. Senate race, defeating Republican Mike Rogers, and Democrats flipping three U.S. House seats.

"More than 4.8 million Michiganders cast their ballot in the 2026 General Election, officially making it the highest turnout for a midterm election in our state's history," Deputy Secretary of State Aghogho Edevbie said in a statement. "The boards of county canvassers completed their legal duty of canvassing and certifying election results in their jurisdictions, and with the final approval by the Board of State Canvassers, I am proud to report another successful, safe, and secure election with results that accurately reflect the will of the people."

The certification also finalized the votes for Proposal 1 (state constitutional convention), which was struck down, and for Proposal 2 (Money Out of Politics), which received overwhelming support.

Michigan Elections Director Jonathan Brater said in the meeting that more than two weeks after the election, local clerks, their staff and county canvassers complete the "painstaking work of comparing unofficial results to printed tabulator tapes, while also accepting timely mailed overseas ballots that were received Election Day."

Shortly after the board certified the results, board Chair Richard Houskamp, a Republican, requested a round of applause for election workers. At that time, an unknown man spoke out toward the board. While most of the man's comments were unintelligible on the board's livestream of the meeting, the man could be heard at one point claiming there was Sharia Law in Dearborn and that he had it on film.

In response, Houskamp repeatedly asked the man to stop before requesting assistance from Michigan State Police, who escorted the man and another person out of the room.

After the man was removed from the meeting, Houskamp said, "That too is an expression of free speech. Please don't allow any more of those expressions in this meeting."

Ahead of the vote, former GOP state Sen. Patrick Colbeck addressed the board regarding his submitted request for an audit of a sample of Michigan's electronic voting systems. Colbeck, who submitted the request a week before Monday's meeting, asked that the audit be completed before the board certified the results, alleging irregularities and calling for additional transparency.

Board member Heather Cummings, a Democrat, asked Colbeck if he had any evidence that votes have been affected, to which Colbeck said, "I can't without being able to inspect the machines."

Colbeck added, "You can't rule out that it didn't happen, is the more important part, until you have inspected the machines."

Board Vice Chair Mary Ellen Gurewitz, a Democrat, challenged Colbeck's claim, arguing that "we have confidence in the machines we have certified in accordance with the Election Assistance Commission." Gurewitz also challenged Colbeck and others who have questioned the election integrity in previous years, saying, "Maybe it's time to give it up."

During public comment, some Michiganders expressed gratitude to election workers and the board for certifying the vote, while one man said he wanted to understand who voted and whether every vote was valid.

Candidates can still request a recount by 5 p.m. Wednesday under state law.