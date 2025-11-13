5 new Michigan bird flu cases confirmed among backyard flocks in Monroe, St. Clair counties

Michigan officials say they have confirmed five new cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the state, including one backyard flock each in Monroe County and St. Clair County.

This is the first case of bird flu in St. Clair County, according to a Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development database. Monroe County had three previous confirmed cases of bird flu in backyard flocks, all in the past year.

The other three cases cited in Wednesday's report involve commercial flocks in Ottawa County. These additional reports bring Ottawa County's total to 15 cases in commercial poultry flocks and two in dairy herds since bird flu was first detected in Michigan.

The bird flu is caused by a highly contagious virus that spreads among both domestic and wild animals. It was first detected in Michigan in 2022. The Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory conducts the testing on suspected cases.

While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the public health risk of bird flu to humans is considered low, state officials say people should properly handle and cook poultry and eggs before eating.

Agricultural production disruptions caused by the virus's spread have contributed to lower supply and higher prices for chicken and eggs. State officials say farmers and producers should follow cleaning and disinfection protocols when working with flocks, and keep poultry feed secure from wild animals.