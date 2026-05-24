Michigan bill would allow school boards to give "Rosie the Riveters" high school diplomas

A bipartisan bill that would allow school boards across Michigan to award high school diplomas to some "Rosie the Riveters" has been introduced in the state Senate.

According to federal officials, "Rosie the Riveters" are the millions of women during World War II who "stood up when their country needed them, entering the workforce to fill gaps left by men who were fighting the war."

The women worked in factories, shipyards "and elsewhere in defense production," federal officials said.

Under the proposal introduced by six Democratic senators and one Republican Senator on Thursday, "The board of a school district may award a high school diploma to a woman who did not complete high school during World War II because that woman left high school to join the workforce or to join the war effort."

Women between Dec. 16, 1940, and Dec. 31, 1946, who left high school before graduation to join the workforce or to join the war effort, and did not graduate, would qualify for a diploma, the bill says.

"Women's role in history is often sidelined," Sen. Sue Shink, D-Northfield Township, who is one of the bill's sponsors, said in a news release. "Michigan Rosies kept our nation afloat during World War II and rarely get recognized for their hard work — not only supporting our state's crucial manufacturing industry but also paving the way for women in the workforce today. We must highlight the voices, stories, and sacrifices of women who stepped up and honor their contributions to American history."

Those interested would be able to apply for a diploma and allow families of "Rosies" to request and receive posthumous diplomas, the release said.

The bill has been referred to the Senate education committee for consideration.