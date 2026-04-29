Michigan bill would expand options for driving golf carts on public streets

The number of Michigan communities where golf carts can legally be operated on public streets would increase should pending legislation move forward.

House Bill 4644, introduced by Rep. Alicia St. Germaine, R-District 62, calls for expanding the list of eligible communities from those with up to 30,000 population to those with up to 65,000 population. The bill has been referred to the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

St. Germaine's district includes part of Macomb County.

About 19 additional cities and villages would qualify for the golf cart rules extension, the bill's analysis says. Southeast Michigan municipalities that fall within the population range of 30,000 to 65,000 residents, as shown by the most recent U.S. Census data, include Dearborn Heights, Lincoln Park, Royal Oak and Taylor.

Michigan law currently allows, depending on local choice, for communities with a population of 30,000 or less to allow golf carts to be operated on local public streets. That law was approved in 2014.

Actual implementation continues to be on a case-by-case basis. For example, a county board of commissioners can decide to prohibit the operation of the golf cart vehicles on local streets based on whether such operation would cause "significant environmental damage" or cause "a significant concern of public safety."

A golf cart could not be driven faster than 15 mph, according to the proposed legislation, and the intent is for them to be driven on local streets rather than on state trunk lines. They also could not be operated on sidewalks.

The operator must be at least 16 years old and licensed to operate a motor vehicle. The golf carts can only be operated during daytime hours.

The golf cart also must be equipped with safety equipment such as headlights, brake lights, mirrors, and seat belts, the bill states.