Michigan babysitter accused of sexually abusing children, charged with 48 felonies

A Michigan babysitter is facing dozens of felony charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of children who were in her care, Michigan State Police said.

Gaila L. Bennett, 63, of Lee Township, was arraigned Monday in the 75th District Court in Midland on 24 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct of a person under 13 years old, 12 counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct of a person under 13 years old and 12 counts of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration.

A Bay County family contacted Michigan State Police earlier in October to report the alleged sexual abuse of their minor children while in the care of Bennett at her home on Prairie Road in Midland County between 2013 and 2020.

On Oct. 17, troopers executed a search warrant at Bennett's home and seized electronic devices to be analyzed for evidence. Bennett was arrested at her home.

Bennett was issued a $5 million bond, according to court records. She is due back in court on Nov. 4 for a probable cause conference.

The Michigan State Police are actively investigating Bennett and may pursue additional charges.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Michigan State Police Trooper Patrick Roy at 989-280-7189.