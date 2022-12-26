Watch CBS News
Michigan average rent rates slow down this month

By Lexanna Sims

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Rent prices were up in November 2022 for several states across the country, including Michigan, although the growth is starting to slow down, according to a study done by Rent.com

Michigan's rent prices increased 8.61% from last year, with an average median rate of $1,321 a month.

For the city of Detroit, that spike was up 2.8% from last year, averaging $1,618 a month.

Both the city of Detroit and the state of Michigan saw a percentage change last month, averaging less than 1%.

According to the report, only five states saw rent prices decrease since last November. These states include: 

  • Nevada (-3.8 percent)
  • Maryland (-1.3 percent)
  • Idaho (-1.2 percent)
  • Georgia (-1.2 percent)
  • Virginia (-0.1 percent)

The study also predicts rent prices will drop in 2023 as the supply of single-family homes increases. To view the full study, visit here.  

First published on December 26, 2022 / 11:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

