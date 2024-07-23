Michigan authorities seek tips after family of four injured in hit-and-run crash

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities in Southeast Michigan are seeking tips from the public after a family was injured in a hit-and-run crash while they were driving home from a camping trip, officials said.

The incident happened at 5 p.m. on Saturday on southbound US-23, south of Highland Road in Livingston County.

A small gray compact sedan was heading southbound on US-23 and tried to use the left shoulder to pass a pickup truck pulling a travel trailer that was in the left lane, according to the sheriff's office.

The pickup truck tried to merge into the right lane to avoid the sedan, but the sedan swerved into the left lane and hit the front driver side of the truck.

Authorities say the sedan kept driving while the truck rolled down the embankment.

The people in the truck, a family of four who were returning home from a camping trip, sustained minor injuries. They were released at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Livingston County Deputy Uzoni at 517-546-4842.