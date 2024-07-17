Michigan authorities reopen cold case of 19-year-old girl who went missing in 1987 after road trip with her boyfriend

Samantha Woll trial jury has 1 more day to reach verdict, Trump to visit Michigan and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities have reopened the cold case of Cassandra Durham — a 19-year-old Maryland girl who was reported missing after heading to Northern Michigan to visit her boyfriend's family.

In the summer of 1987, Durham and her boyfriend left their Baltimore home to visit his grandparents in Roscommon.

Cassandra Durham in the fall of 1985 (left) and the summer of 1987 (right). FBI Violent Criminal Apprehension Program

Michigan State Police say the couple was believed to be driving a 1980 Honda Civic station wagon and stopped in Ohio to visit Cedar Point on the way.

It is alleged that the Honda broke down in the Detroit area, and Durham's boyfriend has purchased a new vehicle, an Oldsmobile Cutlass.

When the boyfriend returned home in Maryland, Durham wasn't with him.

State police say the boyfriend claims they returned to Maryland, but Durham's dad says his daughter never returned home.

At the time of her disappearance, Durham was described as white, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 110 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

She is also reported to have two tattoos on her hip/thigh area; one of her boyfriend's initials is "EB," and the other is related to her sorority.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police Violent Crimes Unit Sgt. Brett Michaels at 989-422-5103 or NicholsB2@michigan.gov.

People can also report information to FBI ViCAP at 800-634-4097 or vicap@fbi.gov.