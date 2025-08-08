Michigan attorney general issues warning about fraudulent college websites

As students and their families research colleges and universities to continue their studies, the Michigan Attorney General's Office issues a caution to be on the lookout for fraudulent websites.

A complaint was recently made by Eastern Michigan University that a specific website has a name similar enough to Eastern Michigan that it might be mistaken for the long-standing public university in Ypsilanti. But the other site is not affiliated with them.

"Fraudsters know that students and families are making big decisions about education, and they're exploiting that moment to steal their hard-earned money," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "If something seems suspicious or too good to be true, do your homework before sharing any personal information. I want to thank Eastern Michigan University for bringing this matter to our attention so we can help protect our students from these scams."

"We deeply appreciate the Michigan Attorney General's Office for issuing this important consumer alert," said Walter Kraft, Eastern Michigan University Vice President for Communications. "Protecting students from deceptive and fraudulent schemes is a shared responsibility, and we commend Attorney General Nessel's leadership in safeguarding the integrity of Michigan's higher education system."

One of the suggestions that the attorney general's office had for looking up a specific college or university is to check for accreditation listings on the U.S. Department of Education's website.

Other recommendations include searching online to find past students, alumni and instructors, rather than relying solely on the information provided on the school website.