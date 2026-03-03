Three Michigan track athletes compete at Ivy League Indoor Championship

This past weekend was filled with the NCAA indoor track championships, including the Ivy League Championships held at the Nike Track at the Armory in New York City (Feb. 28 - March 1).

Some Michigan Athletes competed in the two-day event, including Yale's Makayla Harris, a senior who medaled in the women's weight throw and also competed in shot put. Harris is a graduate of Ann Arbor Greenhills School.

Pictured from left: Silvie Sonok Dufallo (Yale, sophomore), Makayla Harris (Yale, senior), Santino Cicarella (Dartmouth, freshman). Gino Vicci/CBS News Detroit

Silvie Sanok Dufallo, a sophomore at Yale, is also an Ann Arbor native and a graduate of Ann Arbor Pioneer High School. Dufallo finished seventh in the 800-meter finals and was part of Yale's 4 x 800-meter relay team that finished fourth overall.

Santino Cicarella, a freshman at Dartmouth and a graduate of University Liggett in Grosse Pointe Woods, competed in the 60-meter and 200-meter finals. Cicarella was the D3 State Champion in the 100-meter dash his senior year at Liggett.

Princeton was crowned the Ivy League Champion in both the men's and women's divisions.

Results of the championship are available online.